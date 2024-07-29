JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on the stock.
Unite Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 940 ($12.16) on Thursday. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 842 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,760.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 919.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 945.36.
Unite Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Unite Group
About Unite Group
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.