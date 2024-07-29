JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

Unite Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 940 ($12.16) on Thursday. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 842 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,760.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 919.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 945.36.

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Unite Group

About Unite Group

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 2,777 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993 ($32,324.11). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

