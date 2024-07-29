JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $11.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.