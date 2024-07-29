JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.31.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

