Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.24 ($1.12), with a volume of 43675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.79 ($1.14).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.47.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

