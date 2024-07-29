Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

