Jefferies Financial Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.26.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289,317. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.