Jefferies Financial Group Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $48.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.46. 1,401,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,425. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

