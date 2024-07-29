Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $51.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 372,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

