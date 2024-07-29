JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 44,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,157. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JE Cleantech
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.