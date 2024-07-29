JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 44,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,157. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

