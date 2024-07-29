Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.66

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.66 and last traded at C$32.55, with a volume of 20242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.
In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
