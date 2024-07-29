Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 527,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,347. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

