J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

