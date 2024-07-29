iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $140.09

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.09 and last traded at $140.67, with a volume of 300894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

