iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.10

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 182805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

