iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.36

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.36 and last traded at $187.43, with a volume of 278782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.09.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
