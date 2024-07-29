iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.66

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 1211799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

