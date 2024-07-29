iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.55

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 905479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.