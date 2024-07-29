iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743,802 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 802,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,950. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.