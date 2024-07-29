iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.85

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 88368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

