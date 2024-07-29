iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

