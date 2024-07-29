iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.73.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
