iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,316 shares.The stock last traded at $132.98 and had previously closed at $132.45.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.