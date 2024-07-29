iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,829,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 290,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,616. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $109.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

