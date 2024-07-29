Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 29,719 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 20,909 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 0.3 %

SEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

