Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 499% compared to the typical daily volume of 851 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 541,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,296. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

