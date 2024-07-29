Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

7/29/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/26/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $76.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

7/25/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,713. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.