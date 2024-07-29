Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $467.91 and last traded at $465.70. Approximately 8,306,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,194,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.97.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
