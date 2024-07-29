Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $467.91 and last traded at $465.70. Approximately 8,306,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,194,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.97.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

