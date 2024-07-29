Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 54.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

