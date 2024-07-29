Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
