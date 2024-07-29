Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.