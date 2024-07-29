InterRent REIT (IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$61.75 million for the quarter.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
