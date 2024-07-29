Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Macquarie

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

