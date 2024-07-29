Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 92 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.62. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.07 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

