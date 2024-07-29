Internet Computer Trading Down 11.5% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00013477 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.23 billion and $84.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,374,856 coins and its circulating supply is 467,185,542 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

