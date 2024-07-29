International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 179.2% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 51.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Paper

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.