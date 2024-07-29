International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.40

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 18933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.
The company has a market cap of $799.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
