Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.53 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock opened at C$244.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$230.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$223.92. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$249.73.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

