Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $125.79

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.79, but opened at $138.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $131.41, with a volume of 129,089 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

