Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.71% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $45,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $9.26 on Friday, reaching $125.79. 956,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $293.63. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

