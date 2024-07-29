Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Sells $59,814.09 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

SGH stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

