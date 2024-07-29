Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells 140 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.69. The company had a trading volume of 399,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,650. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

