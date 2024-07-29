Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. 3,470,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,961. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.