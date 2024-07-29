Insider Selling: NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director Sells 35,072,737 Shares of Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NextDecade by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.