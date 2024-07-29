Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 15,571 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,184. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

