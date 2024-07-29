Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 15,571 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,184. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INCY
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.