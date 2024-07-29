Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells $86,090.06 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

