Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,529,000.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,183,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,344,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Up 2.5 %

GeneDx stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.