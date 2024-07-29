Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.83 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

