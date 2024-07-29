Insider Selling: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) SVP Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $815.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.