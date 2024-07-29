Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells $842,292.00 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTAS stock opened at $761.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $707.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.54.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

