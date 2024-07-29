Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 827,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

