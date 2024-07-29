InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of INM stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
