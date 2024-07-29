InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.42% and a negative net margin of 108.02%.

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.