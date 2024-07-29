Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

